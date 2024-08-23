Ngannou Francis on retirement

Francis Ngannou says he considered retiring following the death of his son earlier this year, but has chosen to fight on as it is “the best way of honouring him”.

Cameroon’s Ngannou, who was speaking at a news conference to promote his PFL heavyweight debut against Renan Ferreira on 19 October, posted on X in April that his 15-month-old son Kobe had passed away.

The 37-year-old’s bout with Brazil’s Ferreira in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia marks his return to MMA and first fight since defeat by British boxer Anthony Joshua in March.



“Fighting for me is a lifestyle. I questioned myself if I should continue or retire, but I didn’t want my son to be the reason for me to do that,” said Ngannou.



“It’s become a new purpose for me. I decided to make a positive out of his 15 months of living. To find the strength out of him, as a motivation, to keep going instead of to quit.

“I think this is the best way of honouring him.”

Give him his lifetime beating lion 女 hope you can still remember what you did to stipes mocic and tha gypsy grand? Do the same for yi. I dey your back.

You are bigger than South America while Eto is bigger than Belgium