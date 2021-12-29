Lusaka-28th December 2021

An Non-governmental Organisation (NGO) awarded to do 11 roads in Western Province was deregistered in 2020.

The South African Business Development Forum was deregistered by the South African Companies and Intellectual Property Commission.

Records show that the SABDF was subjected to the AR Deregistration Process.

The legal effect of the AR Deregistration Process is that the juristic personality is withdrawn and the company or close corporation ceases to exist.

The SABDF was registered as Not-for-Profit company.

Minister of Infrastructure Development Hon. Charles Lubasi Milupi announced that Government had awarded Southern African Business Development Forum a 25-year Concession to do 11 roads under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Programme.

He said the award was done on 10th August 2021 by the previous government but the newly appointed Council of Ministers on PPP had approved the $3.7billion project.

The road package dubbed Western Trade Facilitation Routes, was scheduled to cover 2,000kms in Western, North-western and Copperbelt Provinces.

But records at the South African Companies and Intellectual Property Commission online search site showed that the SABDF was deregistered.