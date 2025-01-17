NGO CALLS FOR THE RELOCATION OF KANKOYO RESIDENTS OWING TO SULPHUR EMISSIONS



A non governmental organisation Future Preneurs Zambia in Mufulira District has called on the government to look for a sustainable solution to the sulphur emissions being experienced by residents in Kankoyo township.





Organisation executive director Martine Kampamba says the people of Kankoyo will forever suffer from the effects of sulphur dioxide as long as the mine remains operational.



He has suggested that government should relocate the people of Kankoyo to another place away from the Mine in order to save their lives.





Recently, Mopani Copper Mines announced that surrounding communities will be experiencing emissions of some sulphur dioxide in the air following the reopening of the Smelter which was shutdown for maintenance





Residents of Kankoyo township have for a long time lamented over sulphur emissions from Mopani Copper Copper Mines which has negatively affected their livelihood.



Mafken FM