NGO PETITIONS GOVERNMENT TO RE-OPEN RUTH MBANDU CASE



ZAMBIAN Women Against Girl Child Abuse (ZAWAGA) is demanding for immediate reopening of the Ruth Mbandu murder case.





Minister of Community Development and Social Services Doreen Mwamba said she will present ZAWAGA’s petition to President Hakainde Hichilema.





ZAWAGA spokesperson Ida Mutambala said the people of Zambia deserve answers while the late Ms Mbandu’s family deserves closure.





Ms Mutambala said the brutal murder of the 19-year old National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) student in 2012 remains an indelible scar on the conscience of the nation.





She said this when she presented a petition to Ms Mwamba to reopen the murdered case. Ms Mbandu’s mutilated body was discovered in Lusaka’s Emmasdale area sending shockwaves across the country.





Ms Mutambala said despite widespread outrage, the pursuit of justice was marred by allegations of political interference and investigative failures.





She said re-opening Ruth Mbandu’s case is not just a legal obligation but also a moral necessity.



ZDM