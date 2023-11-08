NGO SALUTES GOVERNMENT FOR UPHOLDING ZEMA’S DECISION TO HALT MINING IN NATIONAL PARK

Kafue, Wednesday (November 8, 2023)

A Non Governmental Organization (NGO) championing environmental protection has saluted the Government for upholding the decision of the Zambia environmental Management Agency – ZEMA to cancel a mining license for Mwembeshi Resources Limited at the Lower Zambezi National Park.

House of Ruth Founder and Executive Director Mirriam Nkonde said Government has demonstrated political good will to stop mining in a sensitive ecological Region.

Ms Nkonde said Government has once again demonstrated action over words, further thanking all stakeholders that opposed mining in the Park.

On 31st May, 2023, ZEMA issued Mwembeshi Resources Limited with a Compliance Order for breach of the Conditions of the Decision Letter.

And on 31st August 2023, Mwembeshi Resources Limited appealed to the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment against the said cancellation in line with the provisions of the Act.

Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu told Parliament in a Ministerial Statement, Tuesday, that Mwembeshi Resources Limited’s response to all the violations were unsatisfactory.