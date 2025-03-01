NGOCC ASKS NALUMANGO TO RETRACT “IMITA UFOLE ” STATEMENT





NGOCC says it hopes Vice-President Mutale Nalumango will retract her “imita ufole” statement, as it may be interpreted as encouraging women to fall pregnant while disregarding the circumstances surrounding each woman.



During Vice-President’s Question and Answer session last Friday, Vice-President Nalumango jokingly urged women to fall pregnant saying “imita ufole”, promising them monthly payments through a Ministry of Community Development and Social Services initiative aimed at taking care of mothers.





But in a statement, Thursday, Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council Chairperson Beauty Katebe said such a comment coming from the Vice-President would encourage girls and young women to fall pregnant in order to get paid by the government.



News Diggers