NGOCC BACKS CALLS TO RELEASE KABANSHI ON HEALTH GROUNDS



THE Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has backed calls for President Hakainde Hichilema to pardon Emerine Kabanshi on health grounds.





On Sunday, former Chifunabuli PF MP Ponde Mecha asked President Hichilema to pardon Emerine Kabanshi on compassionate and health grounds, saying it’s sad that she continues suffering in silence despite having a stroke.





Agreeing with Mecha in an interview, NGOCC Chairperson Beauty Katebe said Kabanshi needed to be given an opportunity to take care of her health.





“When it comes to pardoning of honourable Kabanshi, as NGOCC, we would be very glad in the sense that we’ve seen perpetrators of the worst GBV, someone has defiled a four year old girl and sentenced for 20 years”.



News Diggers