NGOCC BACKS CALLS TO RELEASE KABANSHI ON HEALTH GROUNDS
THE Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has backed calls for President Hakainde Hichilema to pardon Emerine Kabanshi on health grounds.
On Sunday, former Chifunabuli PF MP Ponde Mecha asked President Hichilema to pardon Emerine Kabanshi on compassionate and health grounds, saying it’s sad that she continues suffering in silence despite having a stroke.
Agreeing with Mecha in an interview, NGOCC Chairperson Beauty Katebe said Kabanshi needed to be given an opportunity to take care of her health.
“When it comes to pardoning of honourable Kabanshi, as NGOCC, we would be very glad in the sense that we’ve seen perpetrators of the worst GBV, someone has defiled a four year old girl and sentenced for 20 years”.
News Diggers
Let the matter be tabled before prison authorities. They are the one’s who see the behaviour of an inmate on a daily basis and they are the ones who forward names for presidential pardon to the PS Home Affairs.
Bleating for sympathy on social media will not help because the court sentenced her in order to send a strong message to public officers who think they are above the law.
We talk of equality before the law at the same time we’re calling for some convicts to be given special treatment! Isn’t this being hypocritical. Emery Kabanshi was duly convicted after having been found guilty. She should therefore like any other convict serve her full sentence as per law required.
no more kabwalala leaders and Manomambulwa, the Presidential prerogative of mercy is supposed be the sanctuary of the President’s conscience on behalf of the people. Savage nations lack this sanctuary!!!