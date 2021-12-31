NGOCC CALLS FOR HOLDING OF NATIONAL REFERENDUM

The Nongovernmental Gender Organizations Coordinating Council -NGOCC- is appealing to government to facilitate for a National Referendum for the inclusion of the expanded Bill of Rights in the new constitution that will guarantee social economic rights of citizens.

NGOCC Board Chairperson, Mary Mulenga says government should pursue constitutional reforms to ensure that it addresses the gaps in the amended constitution of 2016.

Speaking at the NGOCC end of year media breakfast in Lusaka today, Ms. Mulenga notes that Zambia missed an opportunity to enact a constitution that would represent the fundamental principles and wishes of the majority Zambians.

She says Zambians are now hopeful that the new dawn administration will facilitate for a process that will ensure that the country has a constitution that stands the test of time.

Meanwhile, Ms. Mulenga says the women movement is disappointed with the appointments done so far by President Hakainde Hichilema.

Ms. Mulenga has lamented the low number of women being appointed to positions of decision making and has wondered why Zambia ratified some international treaties with regards to gender equality but failing to honor them.