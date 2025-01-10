NGOCC CONDEMNS FAKE OBSCENE VIDEO ALLEGEDLY FEATURING AMBASSADOR MAZUBA MONZE

NGOCC CONDEMNS FAKE OBSCENE VIDEO ALLEGEDLY FEATURING AMBASSADOR MONZE





The Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has condemned the circulation of an allegedly fake obscene video, falsely purported to feature Ambassador Mazuba Monze, Zambia’s former High Commissioner to South Africa.





The NGOCC expressed its displeasure over the viral spread of the video across social media platforms and WhatsApp groups.





NGOCC Chairperson, Beauty Katebe, stated that it is unacceptable for individuals to fabricate and disseminate such damaging content. She strongly condemned the circulation of the obscene material.





Mrs. Katebe highlighted that Ambassador Monze was recently recalled by President Hakainde Hichilema, and the NGOCC believes the video is a deliberate attempt to tarnish her reputation.





She emphasized that the recall of Ambassador Monze does not justify her online vilification and harassment. Mrs. Katebe urged the Zambia Police Service and the Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA) to investigate the incident and bring those responsible to justice.



IMAGE: Beauty Katebe – NGOCC Chairperson