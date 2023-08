NGOCC CONDEMNS KATUTA’S BEHAVIOR

By Mwenya Mofya

THE Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has condemned Chiengi Independent member of parliament Given Katuta’s unprofessional conduct towards journalists, saying it shouldn’t be perceived as women’s behaviour in general.

Late July, police in Lusaka formally arrested and charged Katuta for the offence of Common Assault after she spat on a Times of Zambia journ…

