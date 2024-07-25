NGOCC DELEGATION CONGRATULATES ZAMBIA’S FIRST FEMALE JUSTICE MINISTER

A high-level NGOCC delegation led by Board Chairperson, Grace M. Sinkamba, congratulated Minister of Justice, Princess Kasune MP, on her groundbreaking appointment as Zambia’s first female Justice Minister.

The meeting aimed to discuss crucial legal and policy reforms to enhance the welfare of women and girls in Zambia.

The delegation shared their expertise, highlighting key areas requiring attention to ensure gender equality and empowerment.

This historic meeting underscores the growing influence of women in leadership positions in Zambia and their commitment to driving positive change.

Minister Kasune has the support of a robust network of women’s rights organizations and advocates dedicated to creating a more equitable society.