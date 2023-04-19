NGOCC NODS HICHILEMA’S APPOINTMENTS

THE Non-Governmental Gender Organizations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has commended President Hakainde Hichilema on the recent appointments of Permanent Secretaries and Judges of various Courts which unveiled a balanced ratio of women and men.

NGOCC Chairperson Grace Sinka says Zambia is a signatory to a number of regional and international treaties that requires the 50 – 50 appointment of women and men in positions of decision making.

Sinka is therefore happy to note that out of the eight Permanent Secretaries appointed to various Ministries, four were women representing a 50 percent of the total number appointed.

Similarly, out of the twenty Judges appointed to the various Courts, eight were women representing a 40 percent of the total representation.

Sinka notes that Zambia will only attain sustainable development if women, men, girls and boys participate in the governance of the country at all levels.

The Chairperson further notes that with women in positions of decision making, the unique needs of women and girls will be included in the different policy prescriptions, hence promoting sustainable development.

She has however taken the opportunity to reiterate the call to the President to operationalize Article 23 of the Constitution and appoint the Gender Equity and Equality Commission (GEEC).

Sinka says the Gender Equity and Equality Commission will without doubt help to ensure gender equality in both the public and private sectors and help to narrow the Gender inequality gap.