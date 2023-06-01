NGOCC PROTESTS SECURITY PROTOCOL THAT BAR WOMEN FROM ENTERING STATE HOUSE WITH HANDBAGS

The Non-Governmental Gender Organisation’s Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has protested State House Security protocols that bar women from entering with their handbags.

NGOCC Chairperson Grace Sinkamba reveals in statement released to Chikuni Radio News today that some women were barred from accessing State House during the commemoration of African Freedom Day because they had nowhere to leave their handbags.

Mrs Sinkamba says this amount to a human rights infringement on women and the girl child.

She says women carry essentials in such bags that form part of their being based on their biological makeup, including items that are necessary for personal hygiene and therefore it is a gross infringement of their rights for the event security to deny women entry into State House with their bags.

She adds that the invitation did not indicate that women were not to enter with their handbags, nor was there any provision for women to leave their handbags in a safe place at the entrance.

Mrs Sinkamba emphasises that handbags are part of a woman’s dress, which forms an integral part of their rights to expression and privacy.