NGOCC WELCOMES THE DIANA NALUPYA CORRECTIONAL FACILITY



The Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) is elated by the Government’s intention to open the Diana Nalupya Correctional Facility before June this year.



According to Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Mr. Jack Mwiimbu MP, this Correctional Facility will house female inmates with circumstantial children. The conversion of this property forfeited to the State, into a Correctional Facility especially for female inmates is commendable.



As an organisation, we have observed that over the years the challenges women in Correctional Facilities and circumstantial children faced, meant that Zambia remained below internationally acceptable minimum standards otherwise known as the ‘Mandela Principles’. Specifically, in a study we conducted in 2022, we observed that the number of individuals per holding or sleeping area had remained high in most correctional facilities and the sanitation quality had been poor.



The report also showed that there was need for Zambia’s legislation to conform to the Convention on the Elimination of All forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) to implement minimum standards for persons in correctional facilities and circumstantial children.



Further, the availability of medical services in these facilities was only at an ‘appreciable’ level. In addition, the state of clothing and bedding that had been provided was inadequate and the nutritional value and preparation of food had been poor.



Therefore, the initiative to put tainted property to productive use in this manner is very commendable and a big victory in the fight against corruption. The Diana Nalupya Correctional facility will, without a doubt give the female inmates the dignity they deserve.



Lastly, while this signifies considerable traction in responding to the needs of female inmates and the circumstantial children, we urge the government to follow this through by opening more facilities, ensuring improved sanitation and provision of adequate nutritional food.



ISSUED:

for/NGOCC

Anne Mbewe-Anamela

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR