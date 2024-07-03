NG’ONA SUES MILES SAMPA FOR DISSOLVING PF CENTRAL COMMITTEE

NG’ONA SUES SAMPA FOR DISSOLVING PF CENTRAL COMMITTEE

Former Patriotic Front Secretary General, Morgan Ng’ona, has sued party president Miles Sampa over his decision to dissolve the central committee of the opposition party.

In a statement of claim filed before the Lusaka High Court, Mr. Ng’ona wants the courts to declare as illegal the decision of Mr. Sampa saying he does not wield such powers.

He is also seeking an order of the court to stay the decision until his matter is fully determined.

He says, sometime around June 27, 2024, Mr. Sampa asked the plaintiff to write a letter to the Speaker of the National Assembly informing her that the decision to expel nine PF Members of Parliament (MPs) had been reversed.

Mr. Ng’ona says he, however, declined to comply with the instructions of Mr. Sampa on the account that such a decision had to be subjected to a ratification process of the central committee of the party as required by the constitution of the party.

Mr. Ng’ona says he disagreed with Mr. Sampa who later accused him of insubordination and proceeded to write the said letter to the Speaker pardoning seven out of the 9 expelled PF MPs.

By Darius Choonya

Diamond TV