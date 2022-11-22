NG’ONGA GETS PROVISIONAL BAN FOR MISCONDUCT

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has provisionally suspended Nkana Football Club striker Alex Ng’onga for misconduct and offensive behaviour.

FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala says N’gonga’s suspension will remain in effect until the disciplinary procedure was seen out.

Ng’onga tore his shirt and kicked a SuperSport microphone in the full glare of television cameras and spectators after being substituted in Nkana’s 1-0 loss to Power Dynamos.

“We have received an official complaint from the Zambia Premier League about the misconduct, offensive behaviour and bringing the name of the game into disrepute by your player Alex Ng’onga who after being substituted tore his jersey and kicked the microphone for SuperSport,” says FAZ General Secretary Adrain Kashala in his letter to Nkana Football Club.

Kashala says Ng’onga’s actions are violations of Articles 48, 53 and 57 of the FAZ Disciplinary Code.

“Due to the gravity of the matter, the secretariate is invoking Article 53 (4) and the player will be suspended from participating in any FAZ organized game until the matter is concluded by the Disciplinary Committee,” says Kashala.

Nkana lost the match on Saturday to across-the-road rivals Power Dynamos 1-0.

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER