NG’ONGA PUNISHMENT TOO MUCH – FAWUZ

By Bright Tembo

FOOTBALL Allied Workers Union (FAWUZ) says it is concerned with the ban imposed on Nkana striker Alex Ng’onga by the Football Association of Zambia.

FAWUZ president Sandras Kumwenda has told Mast Sports that the move by the disciplinary committee to ban and fine Ng’onga was too.

“Quite alright he was wrong. When someone does a wrong you correct it in an amicable way.

That’s his work and for the FA to ban him for the rest of the season it means a lot to him because that’s where he earns bread and butter,” said Kumwenda.

“We are concerned as a union. We have spoken to him and we are yet to speak to the FA (football association). The punishment is too much. You ban him and fine him K20,000 this has concerned us and we want it addressed.”

Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi said the team will miss the services of the striker if the ban imposed on him is not changed.

“We will miss the young man as a team but I have left everything in the hands of the exco to see to it if they will appeal the decision made by the disciplinary committee,” said Chambeshi.

The FAZ disciplinary committee of the banned Ng’onga for the rest of the season for being in breach of Article 48 of the FAZ disciplinary code.

Ng’onga has also been slapped with a K20,000 fine to be paid within seven days.

During week 14 super league match between Nkana and Power Dynamos played on November 19 at Nkana Stadium, Ng’onga vented his anger on a SuperSport pitch side microphone by kicking it and ripped his Nkana jersey before glaring television cameras.

This was shortly after being substituted, which did not go down well with the striker.

The Mast