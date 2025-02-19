NGONI MIGRATION REMEMBERED AFTER 190 YEARS



PARAMOUNT Chief Mpezeni has crossed the Zambezi River in Feira, Luangwa District to relive the entry of the Ngoni people into Zambia 190 years ago.





These Ngonis crossed the Zambezi in 1835 and went northwards as far as Lake Tanganyika where they settled for a while.



And Tourism Minister Rodney Sikumba said his Ministry will work with the Nc’wala Organising Committee to promote the Zambezi crossing ceremony as an annual event.





Mr. Sikumba said traditional ceremonies play an important role in promoting unity and upholding the country’s cultural heritage.



And Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata said the inaugural Zambezi crossing signifies the rich culture of the Ngoni tribe.





And Paramount Chief Mpezeniwho spoke through Nc’wala traditional ceremony Organising Committee Chairperson Dumisani Tembo said government has also been vital in promoting togetherness among traditional leaders.





He said this during the ceremonial Zambezi river crossing marking the start of the 2025 Nc’wala traditional ceremony



STORT: Zanis

📷 Various sources