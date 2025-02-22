Ngoni teleporter: The Ngoni legend who moved without moving



LONG before bicycles took over the capital city of rats (Chipata), there was Lasamu, the man who turned travel into child’s play.





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1AC6dwYCuj/?mibextid=oFDknk



In a time when journeys to Mthenguleni required strong legs, transport fare, patience and prayers, Lasamu was the human shortcut.





He was a man who, without lifting a foot, could transport people to Mthenguleni with nothing but a clasped hand and a closed eye.



Lasamu was just an ordinary Ngoni dancer who mastered the art of effortless movement.





If one lacked transport money to go to a particular place, Lasamu would simply instruct them to hold his hand, close their eyes and within seconds, they would find themselves at the venue.



According to Ngoni history sourced from Nsingo Community Museum, many are the times that Ngonis would be required to travel to Mthenguleni and when they didn’t have transport fare, they would just ask Lasamu to transport them for free within seconds.





The teleported would just say “let’s hold hands and close our eyes,” and just like that the people would find themselves in Mthenguleni within seconds after being told to open their eyes.





The Museum source read that even the King’s messengers could not outrun him…https://kalemba.news/local/2025/02/22/ngoni-teleporter-the-ngoni-legend-who-moved-without-moving/



When a kapaso was sent to fetch Lasamu, he would somehow arrive at the palace before the messenger did. #ZambiaTourism #folktale #legend



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, February 22, 2025