NGOs Must Not Engage in Commercial PPP Projects-Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
The Minister of Infrastructure, Hon. Charles Milupi must not mix facts and priorities.
Our demands remain that transparency and accountability must drive public tender processes.
In this instance, Government must ensure that the Public Private Partnership (PPP) is credible and undertaken by firms of good repute and standing.
It must be emphasised that NGOs do not belong into this commercial space in which government has invited the NGO to do 11 roads, border facilities and resettlement schemes.
The 25 year Concession is also of concern as value has to be assessed.
Further government must explain how the loan to be obtained by the Concessionaire will be secured and guaranteed.
This is likely to be on the charge of the Zambian Treasury.
We must place on record that in our quest to promote economic diplomacy, we brought numerous investors, businesses and commercial farmers to Zambia.
We even brought a specific firm to help develop Sioma and Shangombo districts in a diversified investment plan.
The small NGO, the South Africa Business Forum is NOT one of them.
Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
So you are now admitting that you went to Gonga institutions knowingly and you are not ashamed to admit because that was engineered by Lungu and his crop of thieves? If it was right when you organised this deal, why is it wrong now. Mr. Milupi get this deal be investigated so that people can be exposed and people know the truth. You are giving power to these thieves by not giving full information. In any case, you can’t trust anything that was handled by PF crooks. You must also be aware that some of the PF crooks behind these deals are still there and probably passing on information to fellow crooks. Clean your ministry and the start afresh. Don’t be scared to go out and invite companies to come and and tender and then scrutinise the companies and their previous projects.