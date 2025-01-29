NGOs/projects in Malawi affected by Trump’s Stop work order:



1. Momentum Tiyeni

2. Momentum Tikweze umoyo

3. Macro

4. FHI 360

3. Ana patsogolo



4. Project Hope Namibia

5. Baylor college of medicine – Tingathe

6. Family Health Services- Kuteteza and Dreams



7. Pakachere

8. Dapp

9. Right to Care

10. Feed the children

11. Feed the future

12. Amref

13. Catholic Relief Services

14. CHAM

15. GNET



16. Yoneco

17. Ubale

18. Aspire

19. Mai Khanda

20. CEDEP

21. CHERA

22. ANGAZA foundation

23. LITE

24. Rainbow Alliance

25. Ivy Foundation



24. All 16 Gay and lesbian rights groups and NGOs

24. Manaso

25. Napham

26. Save the children

27. Catholic Health Commission

28. World Vision

29. Innovation for Change

30. Social Justice Foundation

30. Story workshop



31. Crecom

32. Total land care

33. Fpam

34. Water Aid

35. D-Tree

36. Last mile Health

37. Palladium International

38. Youth Wave



39. Emmanuel International

40. Project Concern International

41. FACT

42. Pachi

43. Concern Worldwide

24. Plan international

25. TOME- Towards Malaria Elimination

26. Akule Ndi Thanzi – Let Them Grow Healthy



27. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR)

28. President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI)

29. Power Africa

Preventing Child and Maternal Deaths (PCMD)

30. Emergency food Assistance

31. Gender Equity and Equality Action (GEEA).



32. National malaria control program

33. National TB control program

34. Business acceleration for youth

35. Management Sciences for Health

36. Evidence for Action



37. Population Service International

35. Higher Education for Youth Prosperity in Agriculture Project