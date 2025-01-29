NGOs/projects in Malawi affected by Trump’s Stop work order:
1. Momentum Tiyeni
2. Momentum Tikweze umoyo
3. Macro
4. FHI 360
3. Ana patsogolo
4. Project Hope Namibia
5. Baylor college of medicine – Tingathe
6. Family Health Services- Kuteteza and Dreams
7. Pakachere
8. Dapp
9. Right to Care
10. Feed the children
11. Feed the future
12. Amref
13. Catholic Relief Services
14. CHAM
15. GNET
16. Yoneco
17. Ubale
18. Aspire
19. Mai Khanda
20. CEDEP
21. CHERA
22. ANGAZA foundation
23. LITE
24. Rainbow Alliance
25. Ivy Foundation
24. All 16 Gay and lesbian rights groups and NGOs
24. Manaso
25. Napham
26. Save the children
27. Catholic Health Commission
28. World Vision
29. Innovation for Change
30. Social Justice Foundation
30. Story workshop
31. Crecom
32. Total land care
33. Fpam
34. Water Aid
35. D-Tree
36. Last mile Health
37. Palladium International
38. Youth Wave
39. Emmanuel International
40. Project Concern International
41. FACT
42. Pachi
43. Concern Worldwide
24. Plan international
25. TOME- Towards Malaria Elimination
26. Akule Ndi Thanzi – Let Them Grow Healthy
27. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR)
28. President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI)
29. Power Africa
Preventing Child and Maternal Deaths (PCMD)
30. Emergency food Assistance
31. Gender Equity and Equality Action (GEEA).
32. National malaria control program
33. National TB control program
34. Business acceleration for youth
35. Management Sciences for Health
36. Evidence for Action
37. Population Service International
35. Higher Education for Youth Prosperity in Agriculture Project