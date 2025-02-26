NHIMA Chief Refutes Collapse Fears



By Arnold Tutu & Lufola Nkowane



National Health Insurance Management Authority -NHIMA- Director-General, MICHAEL NJAPAU says the insurance scheme is NOT on the verge of collapsing.





Mr. NJAPAU says this is despite the monthly contributions averaging 100 million kwacha per month against claims of about 160 million.





He has explained that the authority is however doing everything to ensure the scheme is sustainable.





Mr. NJAPAU says the authority has since removed some services, such as dental and optical from the private sector, restricting them to public health facilities.



He was speaking today in Chilanga district, on the sidelines of the NHIMA Media Training workshop.





Meanwhile, Mr. NJAPAU said 16,000 households in 7 districts have registered with NHIMA, under the Social Cash Transfer, with support from the Global Fund.



The districts are Kasempa, Kitwe, Ndola, Kabwe, Lusaka, Chongwe and Kafue.





Earlier, NHIMA Head Public Relations, KING SYACIKA said the aim of the media workshop is to equip journalists with the necessary information on the authority and its operations.- ZNBC