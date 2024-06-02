NHP MANDEVU RALLY HAS PRESENTED UNDENIABLE EVIDENCE OF UPND VIOLENT PANGA WEILDING CADRES – SIKOTA

As United Liveral Party (ULP) we would like to congratulate our fellow UKA partners the New Heritage Party (NHP) and it’s President Chishala Kateka on their Mandevu Rally today.

The NHP today, through the Mandevu Rally, presented undeniable evidence that the UPND has violent panga weilding cadres that they cannot tame.

The NHP Rally also presented indisputable evidence that the Zambia Police under Graphel Musamba are a political tool of the untouchable UPND youth wing.

Musamba and his force were unable to arrest any of the UPND cadres who were terrorizing the peaceful members of the Mandevu community The Mandevu residents just wanted to hear what the opposition had to offer.

The NHP should very soon, if not immediately, notify the police that another Rally will be held by them in Mandevu this month.

Graphel Musamba and the UPND will again demonstrate to the international community the dawn of shrinking democratic space in Zambia.

We are sure the UPND cadres will come and campaign for you again.

All Zambians na ba ku Mandevu baUKA manje!

SAKWIBA SIKOTA SC,.

ULP PRESIDENT