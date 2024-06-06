Nicaragua man shoots neighbor in front of family after heated argument

A Costa Rican neighborhood dispute turned deadly with a shooting captured on video.

The New York Post reported on the horrifying incident where a man, identified as Eduardo Ramirez Zamora, fatally shot his neighbor during a confrontation outside their homes.

The altercation began with a woman leaving her garage and encountering a disapproving couple.

Zamora, trying to intervene, ended up retrieving a hidden firearm.

As tensions escalated, both parties engaged in a heated argument and physical fight.

Tragically, Zamora fired multiple shots at his neighbor, leading to the neighbor’s death.

Witnesses described a history of animosity between Zamora and the victim, Otto Mendoza, which had been escalating for some time.

Mendoza, who had moved to Costa Rica from Nicaragua, faced derogatory comments and harassment from Zamora regarding his nationality.

Despite efforts from neighbors to save him, Mendoza succumbed to gunshot wounds at the scene.

His relatives criticized local law enforcement for not intervening earlier in the ongoing feud between the neighbors.

Zamora was taken into custody by the police after the incident.

