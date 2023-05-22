Nick Cannon believes Kanye West is in desperate need of help

Nick Cannon revealed that he tried to help Kanye West during his destructive run last year of anti-Semitic rants and hateful rhetoric on various platforms and social media. Looking back, the multi-hyphenated entertainer believed that Ye was in desperate need of help.

In an in-depth interview with the Los Angeles Times, which was published on May 7, Nick Cannon reflected on his transgression in 2020 when he referred to White and Jewish people as “the true savages” during his interview with Professor Griff on an episode of his Cannon’s Class podcast. The backlash was swift—ViacomCBS fired Nick Cannon over his anti-Semitic remarks and he lost his television hosting gigs.

Three years later, Nick’s contrition has helped him regain good graces in the public after apologizing to the Jewish community and working closely with Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.

When asked about Kanye West, who also had a fallout with the Jewish community last year over his anti-Semitic remarks, Nick revealed that he reached out to him so he could help, but to no avail.

“Kanye is saying some wild s**t, and I don’t know if he really believes it,” he said. “I tried to talk to him. I tried to put him with leaders in the Jewish community. I think it’s a lot more there. I just know he’s in desperate need of help and love and people to not abandon him.”

Kanye has since apologized to the Jewish community. In an October of 2022 interview on the Lex Fridman Podcast, Ye expressed regret for his hateful remarks to the Jewish community.

“I’m sorry for hurting you as a Jewish person,” he told host Lex Fridman. “I’m sorry for the way that made you feel. And I’m sorry for the entire population of a race that I feel is actually my brothers.”

In March of 2023, Kanye West announced that he’s no longer an anti-Semite and thanked actor Jonah Hill for liking Jewish people again after watching Jonha’s performance in the 2012 flick, 21 Jump Street.