Nick Cannon is about to be a father again.

The talk show host is reportedly expecting a baby with Bre Tiesi. On Saturday afternoon (Jan. 29), Cannon and the pregnant model were seen celebrating at a gender reveal party in Malibu.

Photos, obtained by TMZ, show the two embracing while surrounded by friends and family on the beach. In one pic, Nick was all smiles as he cradled Bre’s baby bump.

Neither Cannon nor Tiesi have addressed the reports. However, the baby appears to be a boy. Guests were seen opening party poppers filled with blue confetti during the big reveal.

Tiesi, who is a model and real estate agent, was previously in a relationship with former NFL star Johnny Manziel. The couple finalized their divorce in November.

Just last month, Cannon revealed the devastating news that his 5-month-old son, Zen, died from brain cancer.

Zen, whose mother was Alyssa Scott, was Nick’s seventh child. He and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin sons, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, in June. In December 2020, Nick and Brittany Bell welcomed their daughter, Powerful Queen. Nick also shares a son, Golden, with Bell, and has 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with Mariah Carey.

During a “Drink Champs” interview in October, Cannon announced that he was taking a vow of celibacy after welcoming four children in seven months. “I’m going to see if I can make it to 2022,” he told N.O.R.E.