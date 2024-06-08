Nick Cannon takes out a $10M ‘insurance policy’ on his test!cl3s after fathering 12 children

Nick Cannon has taken out a $10 million insurance policy on his testicles.

The American TV host, rapper, and actor, 43, has partnered up with the men’s care brand Dr. Squatch, who ‘assessed his balls on factors including size, favorite features, and bedroom maneuvers’ via their ‘Ball Valuation Tool.’

Dr. Squatch said in a press release that it took out an official policy via MMA/Momentous insurance for the entertainer’s family jewels.

Cannon, who shares 12 children with six women, also teased that he has not ruled out having more kids in the future.

‘Haters say it’s time for me to stop having kids and put this super sperm to rest, but I’m doubling down on these valuable balls and my future kids,’ Cannon shared.

‘Shoutout to Dr Squatch for giving my balls the credit they deserve and hooking me up with the protection I need to keep this family tree rolling!’ he added.

‘Don’t go another day without protecting and caring for your most valuable assets with Ball-to-Ball Coverage through Dr Squatch’s new Ball Care products.’

Cannon was also awarded the ‘Most Valuable Balls’ title by the brand.

Dr Squatch also released a number of promotional photos for the occasion, including one of Nick’s crying face plastered onto an image of a baby.

Cannon shares 13-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He’s also father to Rise Messiah, one, Powerful Queen, three, and Golden Sagon, seven, with model Brittany Bell; two-year-old twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, as well as Beautiful Zeppelin, one, with Abby De La Rosa; Legendary Love, one, with Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi; Onyx, one, with LaNisha Cole; and Halo Marie, one, with Alyssa Scott, with whom he also shared son Zen, who passed of brain cancer as an infant.