Spain triumphed over Italy with a narrow 1-0 win in their second Euro 2024 group stage match, largely thanks to the exceptional play of Nico Williams.

The Spanish-born Ghanaian winger earned Man of the Match honors after completing 27 of his 29 passes (93%), making four key passes, and delivering the decisive cross that led to an Italian own goal.

Under De la Fuente’s guidance, Spain dominated the game, with Williams consistently troubling the Italian defense.

He generated one significant scoring opportunity, made eight touches in the Italian penalty area, and successfully completed four dribbles.

Additionally, Williams delivered three precise crosses and won five ground duels.

The game’s lone goal occurred in the second half when Riccardo Calafiori, attempting to clear a Williams cross, mistakenly directed the ball into his own net.

This victory bolsters Spain’s chances of progressing to the knockout rounds, with a final group match against Albania on the horizon.

Williams’ standout performance against Italy continues his recent run of impressive form for Spain.

The 21-year-old has cemented his role as a crucial player for De la Fuente’s squad and appears set to significantly impact Spain’s Euro 2024 campaign.