Nicolas Jackson Dresses Chelsea Teammates Cucurella and Caicedo in African Wear

Nicolas Jackson has recruited his Chelsea teammates to wear African prints after dressing two of them in an all-white kaftan.

The Senegalese forward surprised his teammates in November after returning from the international break wearing his African wear.

Enzo Fernadez, Chelsea’s captain and midfielder Moises Caicedo were bewildered by the dressing of the forward.

In photos shared on social media, Spain defender Marc Cucurella has been spotted in a similar dress and the next player to wear the African attire is Caicedo.

🇸🇳🫱🏽‍🫲🏾🇪🇸



Nicolas Jackson has influenced his teammate, Marc Cucurella 🤩 pic.twitter.com/P1fbuVgpGd — @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) December 20, 2024

Jackson took to his Instagram story to share how Cucurella and Caicedo looked in the dresses.

The trio have been instrumental to Chelsea’s run of good form in the Premier League this season, with the former Villareal striker leading the attack of the Blues.

Despite dropping points against Everton and Fulham, Chelsea are one of the teams heaping pressure on Liverpool at the top of the table.

First it was Marc Cucurella; now it's Moises Caicedo.



Nicolas Jackson influence is unreal 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Dn4TzR2fD0 — 𝐉𝐄𝐑𝐑𝐘 (@badboy_jerry) December 28, 2024

Chelsea travel to Ipswich on Monday with hopes of bouncing back from the defeat to London rivals Fulham.

Colwill confident ahead of Ipswich game

Defender Levi Colwill has charged his teammates to bounce back from the recent slump ahead of their game at Portman Road against Ipswich.

“We have to keep moving,” he said, as quoted by the club’s official website.

“December has been a tough month, with a lot of games, and we have another game in three days, so we have to keep going. We’re not where everyone expects to be, realistically. We still have a lot to improve on.

“We have to keep pushing. We don’t have time to let our heads drop. We have to keep moving and keep improving together.