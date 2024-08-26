Chelsea and Senegalese striker, Nicolas Jackson has slammed former Chelsea player, John Obi-Mikel for criticizing him

After losing their opening Premier League fixture 2-0 against defending champions Manchester City, Mikel criticised the 23-year-old during the half-time break of the game.

He told his Obi One podcast: “We created chances, we haven’t taken them. And just an example of how Jackson finishes. You can see there, even though he was offside, he dribble [past] one or two or three players and the way he shot the ball!

“You need a striker who knows how to hit a ball back in the back of the net and that’s what we don’t have. I know I talk so much about him and sometimes I sound like I disrespect him. I don’t disrespect him.

“I think at Chelsea Football Club we need a top striker who can get us a goal. A bit like [Haaland], 91 goals [for City] that’s absolutely unbelievable.”

On Sunday, Jackson was on target for the Blues in their 6-2 romp over Wolves, opening the scoring with 98 seconds on the clock in what was the fastest goal in the 24-25 Premier League season so far.

After the clash, the striker controversially took to Instagram to repost that statistic on his story and also hit out at club legend John-Obi Mikel.

“@mikel_john_obi shut your mouth, don’t talk s***. We are killing ourselves for Africa,” he wrote.