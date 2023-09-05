Niger junta PM hopes for deal with West Africa bloc

Niger’s new prime minister says there are hopes of reaching an agreement with West Africa’s regional bloc Ecowas, following the group’s hard-line position on the coup in the country.

Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, who was appointed by the junta, was making his first appearance at a press conference in the capital, Niamey.

“We have not stopped contacts with Ecowas, we are continuing contacts. We have good hopes of reaching an agreement in the coming days,” he told journalists on Monday.

The regional bloc has threatened to use force to restore civilian rule after the 26 July coup by soldiers of the presidential guard who ousted elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

Their commander, Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani, declared himself the new ruler and subsequently detained Mr Bazoum and his family.

Mr Lamine Zeine maintained that they would defend themselves if attacked, saying “every preparation has been taken”.

He also said negotiations were under way for the withdrawal of French troops from the country. France has about 1,500 troops in Niger – some of them deployed at an air base near the capital.

France has refused to acknowledge the coup leaders in Niamey and has that it only recognises Mr Bazoum’s administration as the legitimate government, which has angered the junta.

In response, the military government announced the expulsion of the French ambassador and hundreds of pro-coup supporters have also been rallying against his continued stay.