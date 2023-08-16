Niger Junta Recalls Ambassador to Ivory Coast

The leaders of the Niger coup have requested for the recall of their ambassador to Ivory Coast after the president of that nation made comments that they claimed amounted to “praising armed action” against them.

On his way back from a regional summit last week, Alassane Ouattara supported the calling of the Ambassador and expressed his desire to see Mohamed Bazoum, the legitimately elected president of Niger, restored to office.

Additionally, he has stated that a military action should begin “as soon as possible” to bring back democracy in Niger.

Along with Nigeria and Benin, he claimed Ivory Coast would provide between 850 and 1,100 troops.

The West African regional bloc Ecowas has reaffirmed its preference for a diplomatic resolution – but says military intervention remains on the table.

The bloc said it was shocked that the coup leaders had decided to pursue prosecution against Bazoum for high treason.