Niger Junta Withdraws France Ambassador’s Immunity For Refusing To Leave Country After 2-Day Ultimatum

Niger Republic’s junta has revoked the diplomatic immunity of France’s ambassador, Sylvain Itte, for defying its ultimatum to leave the country within 2 days.

This was disclosed in a communique sent by Niger’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the France Embassy on Thursday.

The junta also ordered the country’s police to expel him from Niger, saying Itte “no longer enjoys the privileges and immunities attached to his status as a member of the diplomatic staff of the embassy.”

Recall that last week, the junta which ousted president Mohamed Bazoum, gave the diplomat two days to leave.

The coup plotters accused him of working against Niger’s interest.

But the French foreign ministry had defied the junta, saying it had “no authority” to expel its ambassador.

France then insisted on the restoration of democracy.

The timeline given by the junta elapsed on Monday.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron was seen in a video telling the country’s politicians that Itte was following his speech from Niger, implying he has not left the country.

The latest developments may further strain the age-long bilateral relations between France and Niger.

But the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS), the West African regional bloc, has given assurance to its partners including France that it remained committed to the restoration of democracy in Niger.