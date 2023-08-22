Niger suspended by African Union after coup

The African Union (AU) has suspended Niger from all its activities following the military coup last month.

The AU Peace and Security Council called on all of its member states and the international community to refrain from any action that could legitimise the junta in Niger.

It reiterated calls for the coup leaders to release the elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

The West African regional grouping Ecowas has already threatened military action to reinstate him.

Niger’s junta has said that civilian rule cannot be restored for three years, but this has been dismissed by Ecowas as unacceptable.