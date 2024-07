Nigeria and Egypt Enter Bidding War Over Two-Time AFCON-Winning Coach, Hervé Renard 🇳🇬🇪🇬

Both federations are reported to have made offers around €2 million per year, which would make him the highest-paid African coach.

Hervé Renard is currently in charge of the French Women’s National Team and will only make a decision on his future after the Olympic Games.