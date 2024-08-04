Nigeria considering army deployment amid violent protests

The African nation’s police have reported deadly clashes on the first day of a weeklong rally against a hunger crisis

Nigeria’s police force has placed its officers on high alert and is ready to seek backup from the army, following reports of violence and deaths in nationwide protests against alleged bad governance and a hunger crisis.

At least four people were killed and 34 others severely injured in an explosion during marches in Borno State, the police inspector general, Kayode Egbetokun, told reporters on Thursday.

Clashes occurred in several other major cities, including Abuja, Yobe, Kaduna, Niger, and Kano, according to Egbetokun and local media.