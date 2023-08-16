Nigeria Files 20 Charges Against Embattled Central Bank Governor Emefiele

The Federal Government of Nigeria Tuesday applied to withdraw the case of “illegal possession of firearms” it filed against the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

This is coming following the results of some investigations, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) at the Federal Ministry of Justice Mohammed Bakodo Abubakar told Justice Nicholas Oweibo in an oral submission.

However, the defence counsel Joseph Daudu (SAN) opposed him, arguing that since the government was in defiant of the court’s order granting Emefiele bail, its application could not be entertained.

The embattled Central Bank Governor was admitted to a bail of N20 million on July 25, on a two-count charge of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and ordered his remand at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions.

However, the DSS rearrested the troubled bank chief after fighting off NCoS officials on the court’s premises.

News Central has gathered that the federal government has filed fresh charges against Emefiele in Abuja.

While addressing journalists after the day’s proceedings, Abubakar said the fresh charges – with 20 counts – were filed at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.

Among other charges, Emefiele was accused of “conferring unlawful advantages”.

