Nigeria, Ghana, and the Benin Republic will be presenting a joint bid to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria and neighbours Benin Republic were previously expected to battle Algeria and Morocco for the hosting right, but their West African counterpart, Ghana is now ready to team up with them to host the continental showpiece.

Ghana’s Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif disclosed this in an interview with Kickgh.

“There’s a discussion that Ghana should bid with the likes of Nigeria and Benin. We are still considering it. We have not taken a decision yet but there is that discussion that we should get sister countries so that we can put in that bid.”

Guinea was initially granted the hosting rights of the competition, but the Confederation of African Football (CAF) rescinded the decision due to a lack of funds to put in place the required facilities.

It would be recalled that Ghana and Nigeria co-hosted the 2008 edition of the AFCON.

The continent’s football governing body expects finalized bids for AFCON 2025, including documents, proposed host cities, and government guarantees, to reach its Cairo headquarters by December 16.