NIGERIA: Kwara State Governor Directs Civil Servants To Work Three Days Per Week To Ease Fuel Subsidy Removal Hardship

Kwara Gov Meets Labour Leaders, Reduces Workdays For Civil Servants

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Monday, met with labour leaders in the state on the recent removal of fuel subsidy.

According to a statement issued by the state’s Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Monday, the governor stated that the subsidy removal was done to prevent further economic damage.

To reduce the impact of the subsidy removal on their salaries, the governor approved an immediate reduction in work days for state civil servants to three days from five days.

The statement partly read, “Kwara State Governor #RealAARahman on Monday met with top labour leaders in the state, appealing to them that the recent removal of fuel subsidy had been done in good faith to curb further damage to the economy.

“That comes as the Governor approved immediate reduction of workdays for the workforce in the state to lessen the impact of the subsidy removal on their earnings.

“Civil servants will now work for three days in Kwara State, as against the current five days. Civil service authorities are expected to release further guidance on the measure, including how it affects health workers and teachers.”