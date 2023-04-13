Nigeria says Tinubu to be sworn in despite court cases

Nigerian Information Minister Lai Mohammed says president-elect Bola Tinubu will be sworn in on 29 May despite court cases challenging his victory.

Groups dissatisfied by the outcome of the 25 February presidential election are agitating for an interim government as outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari officially leaves office in May.

Mr Mohammed said there was “no basis” for the constitution of an interim government. He said the opposition political parties have the right to challenge the presidential election in court

Four presidential candidates filed legal challenges on 21 March against Mr Tinubu’s victory, alleging widespread rigging and manipulation of tallies.

It takes about eight months for the judiciary to determine a presidential election petition. The petition must be heard within 180 days from the day it is filed. A petitioner can appeal the tribunal’s judgement at the Court of Appeal within 21 days from the decision date.

If petitioners are dissatisfied with the appellate court’s decision, which is delivered within 60 days, they have 21 days to appeal it at the Supreme Court, whose decision is final.- BBC