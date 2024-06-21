Nigeria to send first civilian to space

The Federal Government of Nigeria is ready to send the first civilian citizen to space.

This was announced by the Director General of the National Space Research and Development Agency, Dr Mathew Adepoju at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, June 19,2024.

Adepoju, added that the development was inspired by the collaboration between NASRDA and The Space Exploration and Research Agency.

“This collaboration, which is coming to the country marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s 25th anniversary of Space Exploration journey and opens new opportunities for scientific research and technological advancement” said Adepoju.

This marks a milestone in Nigeria’s space exploration journey, positioning the country as the first in Africa to achieve such a feat.