Nigeria Will Work With UN, US To Defend Democracy In Africa- Tinubu

Nigeria Will Work With UN, US To Defend Democracy In Africa

President Bola Tinubu has said that the country will continue to champion peace and growth in the African region.

The president also noted that Nigeria will continue to work with the United Nations and the United States to promote and champion peace and growth in the African region amidst the military takeover of the government in Niger Republic.

Tinubu disclosed this on Friday in a post he shared on his Twitter page.

The military recently seized power in the Niger Republic.

Tinubu wrote, “As Chairperson of ECOWAS, I had separate productive calls with the UN Secretary-General

#antonioguterres, and US Vice President Kamala Harris #VP yesterday, reaffirming our shared commitment to defending democracy in the region.

“Nigeria, with the support of partners such as the UN and USA, remains dedicated to championing peace, digital inclusion, economic growth, and prosperity for all in Africa.

“I also re-emphasised Nigeria’s and Africa’s proactive leadership role on the global stage.”

Credit: Twitter | officialABAT