Nigerian Actress Sharon Okpamen Dies After Giving Birth: Fans Heartbroken

Nigerian Actress Sharon Okpamen Dies After Giving Birth

Sharon delivered her second baby in July and shared on her Facebook account that she had given birth. She beamed:

“THANK YOU LORD 🙏🙏🙏🙏 MY OSARHUESE IS HERE!!!!”

However, her joy was short-lived as she developed complications from the delivery. Daily Post Nigeria reported that she slipped into a coma. Sharon did not wake up from the coma, and she sadly passed away over the weekend.

Stanley Ontop, who is Sharon’s colleague in the acting industry and movie producer, confirmed the heartbreaking news in a post on his Instagram account on Saturday:

“Nollywood Actor and Producer Sharon Okpamen has unfortunately passed on. 💔😭💔😭💔 It’s a sad day for Nollywood & the Edo entertainment industry. Sharon, who was a filmmaker, actress, entrepreneur & humanitarian, has left a significant void in the industry. May her soul rest in perfect peace. Amen @sharonokpamen. It can only get better 😭💔 Shalom!!!

Besides being an actress, Sharon Okpamen, born on 16 February 1989, was a media personality, and film producer. She began acting in 2010 with the film Touch Not My Crown. Over her career, she appeared in over 100 films, showcasing her versatility. Sharon also produced the film Night Hustlers.

Sharon Okpamen’s death broke her fans and admirers.

Josephine:

“Chai…so sad, fresh Young beautiful lady like this …Rip.”

Tyra:

“Then some people will say they will visit their friend who was shot and leave their wife in labour. You think childbirth is easy. May her soul rip.”

Splash:

“Those of us that have been to the labour room twice and come back don’t even know what God has done for us.”

Brian:

“No woman deserves to die after giving birth. This is soo sad, may her soul rest in peace 🕊️🙏🏾”

Dike:

“May she rest in peace. The complications that comes with giving birth from age 35 are just out of this world.”