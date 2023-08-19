Nigerian Drug Kingpin Masquerading As Pastor Arrested With Ecstasy Pills In India

A Nigerian national, Ogbaugu David Uka, 58, aka Iwu masquerading as Pastor Davison, who set up his drug network after arriving in India on a two-month business Visa in 2013, has been arrested by the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau and Film Nagar police.

Uka, Wednesday, August 16, was nabbed while in Hyderabad to supply ecstasy pills to his known peddlers, The Hindu reported on Thursday.

Officials said that the fake pastor in Bengaluru, Karnataka with a fake identity, while also serving as a chairman of All India Nigerian Students and Community Association would arrange bail and other legal assistance to the Nigerians arrested on drug offences.

Commissioner, Hyderabad Police C.V. Anand said that the suspect was caught in possession of 264 Ecstasy pills worth ₹10.56 lakh from Film Nagar on Wednesday.

Anand said, “His property and belongings are worth about ₹4 crore. We are making efforts to have them all seized,” said the official.

“He used to frequently travel to Hyderabad. In the recent past, seven of his peddlers were arrested in two different crimes registered at Kachiguda and KPHB”.

“We are not entirely sure of the details he shared about himself and his network. We are talking to the Ministry of External Affairs to crosscheck the information shared by him and are also working on a way to control other foreign nationals involved in such offences,” said an official.

Officials probing the case said that the accused is fully aware of the limitations and methods used by the police during interrogation.