Nigerian football star Emmanuel Emenike goes ‘mad’ over demolition of mansions

Former Nigerian striker, Emmanuel Emenike, has shown support to persons whose properties have been destroyed by the Lagos State government.

The Lagos State government has embarked on the demolition of illegal structures built on canals and waterways.

Many properties along the Gedegede – Mobil road – Megamound Estate – Ikota drainage channels have all been pulled down.

Eminike in an Instagram post, questioned why the Lagos government would destroy properties the body approved to be built.

He labelled the exercise as ‘pure wickedness’ and entreated Igbos to invest in other states, including Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, and Enugu.

“THE SADNESS IS TOO MUCH AFTER GETTING APPROVAL FROM THE SAME LAGOS STATE GOVERNMENT, THIS IS PURE WICKEDNESS.

“IGBOS ARE IN TROUBLE, BRING YOUR INVESTMENT BACK HOME MY PEOPLE WE HAVE, ABIA STATE, IMO STATE, ANAMBRA STATE, ENUGUSTATE AND EBONYI STATE.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources has stated that the exercise is to curb the reoccurrence of erosion and flooding in the environment.