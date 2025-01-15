Nigerian Gospel Artist Timiliyen Ajayi Caught With A Woman’s Severed Head In Nylon Bag

The police arrested abuja-based Nigerian gospel artist Timiliyen Ajayi after he was caught with a woman’s severed head in a nylon bag.

The artist confessed to the police that the head was to be used for ritual purposes, and that was why he had it severed. The musician was caught and arrested before he could go along with his initial plans of a ritual.

Recounting of the incident by the victim’s family and friends

The victim has been named Salome Eleojo, according to Facebook statements. According to the narration of events made by the victim’s friend, she did not know the singer and did not date him.



This revelation comes after the singer confessed to the police that the head belonged to his girlfriend. The singer had shared that he dated the girl for a year and that he killed her for rituals.

Salome’s friends share that she was going to Karu to see a friend when she boarded the wrong Keke. The Keke that Salome boarded had Ajayi and his friends inside, and they kidnapped her. The men then took her to a house where they killed her and severed her head.

Ajayi led the police to the house, where the rest of the body was found and is currently detained by the police. The public is calling for the maximum punishment for a cold-blooded crime like this by a public figure.

Timiliyen Ajayi’s history in the spotlight

Ajayi rose to fame as a gospel artist who used to perform at shows and in churches. He became an atheist after his career showed that it was not growing fast enough. He was vocal about turning his back on the church and called himself a free thinker.