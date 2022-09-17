Nigerian Legend Amunike Confirmed for Zanaco Job

Full Statement

The Board and Management of Zanaco Football Club is delighted to announce the recruitment of Mr. Emmanuel Amuneke and his Assistant Mr. Emeka Amadi as Consultants to the Coaching bench of Zanaco Football Club.

Mr. Emmanuel Amuneke is a Nigerian ex-international footballer and EUFA licensed Coach. He played international football in Europe where he featured for the likes of Sporting Lisbon in Portugal and Barcelona in Spain.

With a coaching career spanning eighteen years, Mr. Amuneke was Head coach of the Nigeria U-17 National Team which won the FIFA U-17 Male World Cup in 2013 in United Arab Emirate and in 2015 in Chile. He coached various National Clubs in Spain, Nigeria, Sudan, and Egypt.

He was Head Coach of Tanzania Senior National Team that qualified to the Africa Nations Cup in 2019 after 39 years and Assistant Coach of the Super Eagles – Nigeria National Football Team in 2016.

He was nominated as African Coach of the Year by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in 2015.

The Board of Zanaco Football Club is confident that Mr. Amuneke’s coaching experience will add value to the Technical Team and the Club as a whole.

The Board of Zanaco Football Club looks forward to working with Mr. Amuneke and his Assistant in ensuring that the Club achieves its aspirations.