NIGERIAN MAN PROMISED PARDON AFTER 10 YEARS ON DEATH ROW FOR STEALING HENS



A NIGERIAN man who has spent 10 years on death row for stealing some hens and eggs has been promised a pardon by the governor of the south-western Osun state.





Segun Olowookere was 17 years old in 2010 when he was arrested along with his accomplice, Morakinyo Sunday.





They were said to have attacked the home of a police officer and another person with an old-fashioned wooden gun and a sword but only got away with the poultry.





In 2014, Justice Jide Falola of the Osun State High Court sentenced the two to death by hanging after finding them guilty of forcefully breaking into the police officer’s house and stealing his belongings.





There was an outcry across Nigeria at the time as many felt the sentence was too harsh.



The duo were subsequently moved to the notorious Kirikiri maximum security prison in Lagos state where they’ve been in the death row wing.





In a statement on Tuesday, governor Ademola Adeleke directed that Olowookere should be pardoned as it was important to protect the sanctity of life.



Olowookere is expected to be freed early in 2025.





“I have directed the Commissioner for Justice to initiate processes to grant prerogative of mercy to the young man.





“Osun is a land of justice and equity. We must ensure fairness and protection of the sanctity of lives,” the governor posted on X.





The fate of Morakinyo Sunday, who was sentenced alongside Olowookere, is unclear as his name wasn’t mentioned in the statement.



CREDIT: BBC