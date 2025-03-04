NIGERIAN MUSLIMS ARRESTED FOR EATING IN PUBLIC DURING RAMADAN



The Islamic police in the northern Nigerian state of Kano have arrested Muslims seen eating and drinking publicly, as well as those selling food at the start of Ramadan, when Muslims are supposed to fast from dawn until dusk.



The deputy commander of the Hisbah, Mujahid Aminudeen, told the BBC that 20 people had been arrested for not fasting and five for selling food, and that the operations would continue throughout the month, which began on Saturday.





“It is important to note that we don’t concern ourselves with non-Muslims,” he said.





Mr Aminudeen said any “disrespect” for Ramadan would not be condoned.



CREDIT- BBC Africa News