Nigerian officials warn people off church’s ‘miracle’ water

Nigeria’s drug approval agency has warned people not to buy “miracle” products produced by a church with popular Nigerian Christian televangelist Jeremiah Fufeyin at the helm.



Nafdac said the products – which have names such as “miracle water” and “River Jordan water” – claim to have “bogus” healing properties, such as the ability to cure women of infertility.



The statement also said Mr Fufeyin’s Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry was selling these wares even though they did not have Nafdac approval.



The church hit back at Nafdac, saying it is “law-abiding” and has been using “spiritual items in expression of [their] spiritual beliefs”.



In a statement shared on Sunday, Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry added that it operates under Nigeria’s laws, which guarantee freedom of religion without interference.



Nafdac began investigating the products after receiving complaints from members of the public, the agency’s statement said.



It also said the products violate regulatory approval and that Mr Fufeyin’s church had “refused to co-operate with the investigation”.



The church, which has hundreds of thousands of YouTube subscribers and enjoys huge success across social media, denied this claim. It said it had communicated with Nafdac by letter.



Mr Fufeyin has long attracted followers from across the country, claiming to perform miracles and heal ailments.



The preacher has said he is a billionaire, but has faced criticism for his lavish lifestyle.



In Nigeria, it is not uncommon for preachers like Mr Fufeyin to sell products claiming to treat ailments. For instance, the late televangelist TB Joshua sold “anointed water”, which was marketed as having healing powers.



A BBC investigation revealed that TB Joshua also encouraged sick members of his congregation to stop taking their prescribed medication.



Meanwhile, he secretly instructed pharmacists to procure those same prescription drugs and mix them into the “healing” fruit drinks he gave to his followers.